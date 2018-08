Ukraine’s international reserves reduced by 1.3% to USD 17.748 billion in July, compared with June.

The press service of the National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that USD 321.5 million was used for redemption and servicing the state and guaranteed state debt in foreign currency (other than payments to the International Monetary Fund), including USD 231.6 million used for redemption and servicing the foreign currency-denominated government domestic loan bonds.

The National Bank of Ukraine also spent foreign currency for interventions in the interbank forex market.

In July, like in June, the demand for foreign currency exceeded the offer, and the Ukrainian central bank extended the sale of foreign currency in the interbank market to contain the fluctuations of the exchange rate.

In July, the net sales of foreign currency by the National Bank of Ukraine amounted to USD 64.4 million.

In the first half of July the central bank purchased USD 99.0 million. In the second half of July the central bank sold foreign currency worth USD 163.3 million.

In July, the main source of replenishment of the reserves remained proceeds to the government from placement of the foreign currency-denominated government domestic loan bonds for USD 130.9 million and EUR 60.5 million.

As at August 1, 2018, the volume of the international reserves covered three months of future imports and was estimated as enough for meeting Ukraine's liabilities and current transactions of the government and the National Bank of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine’s international reserves increased by 21% to USD 18.8 billion in 2017.

Ukraine’s international reserves reduced by 1.1% to USD 17.978 billion in June, compared with May.