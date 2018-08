4,500 Soldiers To Take Part In Military Parade On Independence Day In Kyiv

The Defense Ministry says 4,500 soldiers and 250 units of machinery will take part in the military parade in Kyiv on August 24 on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak announced this to the press during a rehearsal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, participating in the military parade will be servicemen of the Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, rescuers, policemen.

Participating in the military parade will be new military equipment, including equipment undergoing testing.

He says the rehearsal of the military parade will be on Khreschatyk Street on August 18, August 20, and August 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has ordered the Cabinet of Ministers to organize a military parade in Kyiv on August 24 on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.