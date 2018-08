Volodymyr Kryvenko, deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), has declared taking an interest-free loan of UAH 614,000 from Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

This is said in a statement about substantial changes for this year posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also declares UAH 181,300 of wage.

He declares purchase of an apartment of 86 square meters in Kyiv for UAH 2 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, Kholodnytskyi took a vacation until September 13.