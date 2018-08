President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare a meeting to counteract expected interference of Russia in the elections in Ukraine.

He wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I instruct the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to provide a special meeting to counteract the interference in the elections," he wrote.

He notes that the efforts of Ukraine should be coordinated with international partners as there will be elections in the European Union in 2019 too.

"Next year there will be important elections in Ukraine and in a number of countries that are our partners. The elections will define the pace and quality of our development and cooperation in the mid-term perspective. In Kyiv, Brussels, and Washington, as well as in a lot of western capital cities, there are no doubts that the Kremlin prepares large-scale interference in the election process to break the European unity and solidarity with Ukraine so dangerous for the aggressor and to split the Trans-Atlantic alliance by supporting populists, nationalists, and Eurosceptics," he wrote.

On March 31, 2019, Ukraine will elect the president. The elections of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will be on October 27, 2019.

Elections to the European Parliament will be in member states of the European Union on May 23-26, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, 2018, during the Ukraine - European Union Summit in Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium), representatives of Ukraine and the EU discussed joint steps to counteract possible interference of the Russian Federation in the presidential election in Ukraine scheduled for 2019.