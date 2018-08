Health Ministry Approves New List Of Medicines For ‘Affordable Medicines’ Program

The Ministry of Health has approved a new list of medicines for the "Affordable Medicines" program.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health approved for the ‘Affordable Medicines’ government program on August 3, 2018, a new register of medicines that patients with cardiovascular diseases, type II diabetes, and bronchial asthma can receive free of charge or with a small surcharge. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health’s order No. 1446 dated 03.08.2018," the statement states.

According to the statement, the updated register includes 261 medicines, of which patients can receive 59 free.

Previously, the register included 239 medicines, of which 47 were free.

On average, the prices of the medicines included in the program fell by almost 7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to expand the medicine reimbursement program in 2019 by adding medicines purchased through public procurement.

The medicine reimbursement program was introduced on April 1, 2017.