Ukrainian prisoner Oleksandr Kostenko, who left a Russian prison on August 3 after serving his sentence, has a fractured hand.

The Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I just spoke to Oleksandr Kostenko on the telephone. He is very tired. He says it is very difficult for him. He says he has a broken hand and that he needs help," Denisova wrote.

According to her, Kostenko will undergo medical examination and all the necessary rehabilitation.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has provided temporary housing to Kostenko.