Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian has said that Cabinet of Ministers is considering the possibility of closing rail links with Russia.

Omelian was speaking on the "Snidanok z 1+1" television program, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are currently considering the possibility of closing the rail links with Russia," he said.

He did not provide further details.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure refused to comment on the minister's statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure and its European partners are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia’s Black Sea ports. The sanctions would involve restricting the entry of vessels with European registration to these ports.