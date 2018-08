In July, sales of used cars amounted to 9,800 cars in July.

Ukravtoprom automobile producers association announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In July, 16,500 cars were passed their first registration in Ukraine, including 9,800 cars that were in operation. Thus, the share of imported used cars in the primary market continues to increase and amounted to more than 59%", Ukravtoprom said.

The association notes that for the market of used cars this is a new record, the previous one was set a month earlier, when the share of used cars in primary registrations reached the level of 58%.

According to the statement, Volkswagen cars were the most popular among used cars, 1,566 of which were registered last month, which is 3.6 times more than the number of new cars of the same brand sold in July.

The second line of the rating is occupied by Renault with the result of 1,399 used cars, which is almost twice as much as the sales of new Renaults.

The third result got Skoda - 951 used cars, this figure by 89% exceeded the number of primary registrations of Skoda cars in the same month.

Used Fords found in Ukraine 626 owners, which is 2 times more than the July volume of the sales of new Ford cars.

Nissan closes the top five leaders of the month - 519 used cars got Ukrainian registration (12% more than new cars of this brand).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, sales of new commercial vehicles in Ukraine decreased by 18% to 928 cars year over year.