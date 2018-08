Court Extends Detention Of Suspected Organizer Of Failed Babchenko Murder Herman Until September 28

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of Borys Herman, who is suspected of organizing the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko, until September 28.

Herman's lawyer Vitalii Povarov said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"His detention has been extended," he said.

The court issued the ruling late in July.

The detention was extended by 60 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Herman for 60 days without bail on May 31, 2018.