Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained 11 people suspected of administering anti-Ukrainian groups in the Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SBU officers terminated the activities of 11 administrators in social networks in five regions of the country during the month of July. They posted anti-Ukrainian materials on the internet on the orders of handlers from Russian intelligence services," the statement said.

According to the statement, the suspects received monetary rewards from their Russian handlers.

They are suspected of committing crimes punishable under Article 109 (actions aimed at the forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power), Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine), and Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization) of the Ukrainian Penal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a district court in Lutsk has sentenced a local resident to six years in prison in absentia for posting pro-Russian and separatist publications in the Vkontakte social network.