U.S. Embassy Condemns Attack On Acting Administrative Head Of Kherson Mayor’s Office Handziuk

The embassy of the United States has condemned the attack on Kateryna Handziuk, the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist.

The embassy issued the condensation in a statement in its Twitter account, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We condemn the acid attack on Kherson civic activist and advisor to the mayor Kateryna Handziuk. We look forward to a thorough investigation to bring her attacker to justice," the embassy wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an unidentified person threw acid into Handziuk's face in Kherson on July 31.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko believes that this attack is part of a plan by Russian intelligence services to destabilize the situation in southern Ukraine.