Cabinet Provides Lodging To Ukrainian Political Prisoner Kostenko Released From Russian Prison

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided lodging to Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Kostenko, who emerged from jail in Russia on Friday, August 3, having served his sentence.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have applied to Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman who issued an order to resolve the question (of the lodging). We have had negotiations with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the lodging has been found. There are two rooms with a balcony," she wrote.

Denisova says Kostenko's family lives in the Crimea annexed by Russia.

Since Kostenko cannot return to Crimea, Denisova will help him obtain the status of internally displaced person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova said Ukrainian political prisoner Oleksandr Kostenko emerged from jail in Russia on Friday, August 3, having served his sentence.