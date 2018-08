NBU Sells USD 50 Million With Demand Of USD 75.5 Million At Auction On Friday

The National Bank sold USD 50 million at an auction on Friday with a demand of USD 75.5 million.

The NBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum selling rate of foreign currency was 27.0851 UAH/USD, the maximum - 27.0950 UAH/USD.

A total of 41 participants wanted to participate in the auction, but 18 applications were approved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the National Bank bought USD 2.271 billion, sold - USD 1.009 billion at auctions.