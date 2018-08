The Prosecutor General's Office has not drafted any notice of suspicion for Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Departments of the Prosecutor General's Office have never worked at a document entitled Draft Notice of Suspicion for Kholodnytskyi," he said.

He says the investigation is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the SBU has not established facts of illegal actions of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Some media have reported that a draft notice of suspicion for Kholodnytskyi is in the Prosecutor General's Office and that Yurii Lutsenko refuses to sign it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, 2018, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors voted to reprimand Kholodnytskyi.

The case was instituted following complains from Prosecutor General Lutsenko and Artem Sytnyk, director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.