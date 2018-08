Law Enforcers Confiscate From MP Savchenko And Ruban 4 Mortars And 4 Grenade Launchers

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have confiscated four mortars and four grenade launchers from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps organization, suspected of terrorism.

Oleksandr Ruvin, the director of the Kyiv research institute of legal expertise, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said law enforcement agencies also found and confiscated from them and other suspects a machine gun, ammunition, and a sniper riffle manufactured in the so-called Donetsk's People's Republic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, 2018, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine completed the investigation within a criminal case against MP Savchenko and Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps organization, suspected of terrorism.