PGO: Investigation Finds No Evidence Of Medvedchuk's Involvement In Preparing Terrorist Attacks Together With

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) says the investigation has found no evidence that Viktor Nedvedchuk, the former head of the Presidential Administration, was involved in the preparation of terrorist attacks together with Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and Volodymyr Ruban, the head of a non-government organization.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date the investigation does not have enough evidence to provide him (Medvedchuk) with a different status other than the status of witness," he said.

However, law enforcement agencies investigate possible involvement of Medvedchuk in other provocations, including attacks on pro-Ukrainian activists in various parts of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, 2018, the PGO completed the investigation within a criminal case against MP Savchenko and Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps organization, suspected of terrorism.