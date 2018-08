Poroshenko Signs Law On Transfer Of Cases To Anticorruption Court After Start Of Its Work

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a law envisaging transfer of all cases in the competence of the Higher Anticorruption Court as soon as the court begins to function.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Petro Poroshenko has signed the Law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine on judiciary system and status of judges in connection with the adoption of the law of Ukraine on the Higher Anticorruption Court," reads the statement.

The law changes the norm on appealing in the law on the Higher Anticorruption Court.

The statement reads that President Poroshenko has called on the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges to hold a competition as soon as possible. He also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to apply as soon as possible to international partners on delegating their representatives to the Public council of international experts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Public Justice says there will be 39 judges in the Higher Anticorruption Court.