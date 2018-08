Defense Ministry Intends To Deploy Battalion Of Mountain Assault Brigade In Berehove, Zakarpattia Region

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine intends to deploy a battalion of a mountain assault brigade in Berehove, Zakarpattia region.

Dmytro Hutsuliak, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak met with Hennadii Moskal, the head of the Zakarpattia regional state administration, on August 1.

"During the meeting they considered an option of deployment of a battalion of the 128th detached mountain assault brigade in Berehove, Zakarpattia region," he said.

The Defense Ministry also intends to develop military infrastructure in Mukacheve and Uzhgorod.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungary intends to allocate EUR 50 million for construction of the Berehove - Mukacheve road.