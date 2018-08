U.S. Senate Backs Allocation Of USD 250 Million As Assistance To Support Ukraine's Security Sector In 2019

The Senate of the United States has backed allocation of USD 250 million as assistance to the Pentagon for supporting Ukraine's defense sector in 2019.

The press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States wrote this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that USD 50 million of the sums will be used for lethal weapons.

The law on the budget of the United States for the needs of the national defense in 2019 has yet to be signed by the President of the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States intends to allocate USD 250 million for supporting Ukraine's defense in 2019.

The United States allocated USD 200 million for supporting Ukraine's defense in 2018.