Kyiv Subway Decides To Restrict Operation Of 3 Stations Between 6 and 7 p.m. On August 3 Because Of Dynamo Kyi

Kyivskyi Metropoliten, a municipal company running the Kyiv subway, has decided to restrict operation of Palats Sportu, Olimpiiska, and Ploscha Lva Tolstoho stations between 6 and 7 p.m. on August 3 because of the football match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kyivskyi Metropoliten announced this in a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Olimpiiska station will be closed for entrance and exit between 6 and 7 p.m., the Ploscha Lva Tolstoho station will be closed entrance and the Palats Sportu station will be closed for exit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivskyi Metropoliten restricted the entrance of the Vystavkovyi Tsentr station on July 4-7 because of the Atlas Weekend festival in the territory of the Expocenter national exhibition complex.