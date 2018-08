On July 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited a Hungarian diplomat and expressed its protest following recent anti-Ukrainian statements made by the leaders of Hungary.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This concerns recent statements made by Prime Minister of Hungary Orban regarding European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine.

The Hungarian diplomat was handed a note with a demand of official explanations following the decision of the government of that country to establish a post of a minister in charge of development of the Transcarpathia region and the program of development of kindergartens of the area as his competence includes a part of the territory of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the latest actions of Hungary indicates confrontation and direct interference in the domestic affairs of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, 2018, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Lyliya Hrynevych said Hungary was demanding that the draft law "On Secondary Education" should be agreed with the Hungarian national minority.