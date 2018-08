The Ministry of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy of Ukraine studies the question of introduction of SOS-stations on highways for helping drivers in emergency situations.

The press service of the ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such stations, according to the European practice, should be along highways at distances between 500 meters and 2 kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy has introduced mandatory designing of cycle paths during construction and reconstruction of roads.