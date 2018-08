The law on the legal status of missing persons has taken effect.

The law was published by the Holos Ukrainy newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on August 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law on July 30.

The law envisages creation of the single register of missing persons.

The law also envisages creation of the commission with the Cabinet of Ministers on issues of missing persons to coordinate the work of all bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law on the legal status of missing persons on July 12, 2018.