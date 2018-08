President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a law on the legal status of missing persons.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Head of the State has signed the law on legal status of missing persons," reads the statement.

The law envisages creation of the single register of missing persons.

The law also envisages creation of the commission with the Cabinet of Ministers on issues of missing persons to coordinate the work of all bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kharkiv-based human rights group states that a total of 1,148 people are considered to be missing due to the conflict in Donbas.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that a total of 402 people were considered missing as at December 2017.