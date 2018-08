Court Puts Off Debates In Trial Of Yanukovych On Charges Of High Treason For Refusal Of Public Defender Ovsian

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has again put off debates during the trial of former president Viktor Yanukovych accused of high treason because of the refusal of public defender Viktor Ovsiannykov to participate in the debates.

Presiding judge Vladyslav Deviatko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At 2 p.m., the judge invited prosecutors to begin the debates, but the public defender of Yanukovych started to shout and interrupt judges. He demanded time for reading the materials of the case.

The judge explained that the time will be given to him for reading the materials after the speech of the prosecutor during the debates.

The public lawyer said it was unlawful and walked out of the hall.

The judge described the actions of the defense of Yanukovych as humiliation of the community of lawyers of Ukraine.

"The lawyers of Viktor Yanukovych forget that not everything can be resolved for money," he said.

The debates are announced to continue at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The judge applied to the Center on Provision of Free Legal Aid with a demand to appoint a new competent public defender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, 2018, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv appointed the public defender to Viktor Yanukovych following the refusal of his lawyers to take part in the debates.

On July 17, 2018, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv cancelled questioning of witnesses and started legal debates within the former president Viktor Yanukovych's high treason case.