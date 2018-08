The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has completed the investigation within a criminal case against Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and the head of an NGO Volodymyr Ruban suspected of terrorism.

A source in the law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the suspects and their lawyers can read the materials of the case.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko intends to comment on the case in details on August 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of the Officers Corps' head Volodymyr Ruban on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks and illegally storing weapons until August 23, 2018.

The court also extended the arrest of non-affiliated MP Nadiya Savchenko till September.

The Security Service of Ukraine states that the results of polygraph examination of MP Savchenko prove her intention to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

According to the SBU, the examination also proved that Savchenko took part in preparation of the overthrow, sought and transported weapons and discussed her plans with Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps organization, and leadership of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.