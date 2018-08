The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) everyday sees trucks crossing the uncontrolled section of the Ukraine - Russia border.

Alexander Hug, the first deputy chief monitor of the OSCE SMM, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Our capacities to monitor in these areas are limited. However, even with these limitations we almost everyday report that we see trucks cross the border," he said.

He notes that the mandate of the OSCE SMM provides observation and members of the patrols of the SMM cannot open the trucks to see what they have inside.

