The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) will enhance the information security measures if flaws are uncovered in its information security system.

Alexander Hug, the first deputy chief monitor of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"In fact our measures on protection of information are updated regularly and there are procedures for that in the OSCE. IF we see any flaws or faults in the measures, we will certainly fix them," he said.

He says the OSCE SMM does not possess the documents released by a German television channel.

When asked whether any employee of the OSCE SMM has been brought to responsibility for the leak of information, the first deputy chief monitor said any accusations would be unfounded before facts are established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine’s representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (TCG; Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) have called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to investigate reports of possible leak of official data of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) as a result of possible intervention by Russian security services.