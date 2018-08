The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development intends to loan the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company USD 100 million within a revolving credit facility of USD 250 million.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The project will be considered on September 5.

The credit facility will be organized by Goldman Sachs and guaranteed by Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).

The funds will be used for purchases of natural gas before the start of the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine says delay in raising gas prices could significantly deflect the trajectory of inflation from the baseline scenario through administrative regulation of tariffs.

The National Bank of Ukraine expects the prices for gas and housing and public utility services to rise by 25% in 2018.