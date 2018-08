DGF Changes Approach To Sale Of Claims On Mortgage Loans Of Individuals

The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) has changed the approach to the sale of claims on mortgage loans of individuals.

The DGF announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

First and foremost this concerns the policy of formation and sale of pools.

The first pools formed under new principles will be traded in the ProZorro.Sales system starting September 2018.

A pool shall include at least 10 assets worth more than UAH 30 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the DGF began individual sale of mortgage loans of individuals in the autumn of 2017.

To date, more than 10,000 mortgage loans of individuals with total debt of close to UAH 26 billion have come through the auctions and 1,600 mortgage loans of individuals with total debt of close to UAH 2 billion have been sold.

The average conversion rate is 25%.