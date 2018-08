The Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communication, and Television Concern (KRRT) has switched off the analogue signal in Kyiv and Kirovohrad region.

This has been done in compliance with governmental resolution No.509 of June 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the governmental resolution the analogue signal will be switched off in the other regions of Ukraine until August 31, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine moved from June 30 to July 31 the deadline for switching off the analogue signal in Kyiv and Kirovohrad region and to August 31 for the other regions of Ukraine.

The explanatory note reads that the transition to the digital broadcasting is a complex technological process and it is impossible to switch off analogue signal in all regions simultaneously. Therefore, switching off the analogue signal must be done gradually in regions where the audience is ready.

In May 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers endorsed a list of towns and villages in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions where analogue signal will be allowed after the deadline.