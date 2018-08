The decision of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company to raise natural gas prices for industrial consumers and state-financed institutions for August by 1.7-1.8% or UAH 177.6-189.6 per thousand cubic meters to UAH 10,130.4-11,083.2 per thousand cubic meters (all the prices include VAT) depending on conditions of consumption and payment as against July (then UAH 9,952.8-10,893.6 per thousand cubic meters) has taken effect.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the pricelist of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In particular, Naftogaz's gas price for industrial consumers consuming at least 50,000 cubic meters of gas a month (in absence of gas arrears and on advance payment conditions) is set to be UAH 10,130.4 per thousand cubic meters, on payment after delivery conditions the rate is set at UAH 11,083.2 per thousand cubic meters.

According to the pricelist, there are four more categories of consumers: consumers using less than 50,000 cubic meters of gas a month; suppliers of gas for its further sale to institutions and organizations financed from state and local budgets and industrial consumers; NJSC's subsidiaries 100%-owned by Naftogaz; gas distribution system operators (gas for engineering and manufacturing outlay, losses and their own needs).

In August, the first two categories will have the price of UAH 11,083.2 per thousand cubic meters, the third category - UAH 10,130.4 per thousand cubic meters, and the fourth one - UAH 11,083.2 per 1,000 cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the first time, Naftogaz of Ukraine introduced diversified system of natural gas pricing sold by the company to industrial consumers, state-financed and religious organizations from November 1, 2015.

For January 2018, gas prices for industrial consumers were set at UAH 9,772.8-10,732.8 per thousand cubic meters, for February at UAH 9,195.6-10,141.2 per thousand cubic meters, for March at UAH 7,896-8,889.6 per thousand cubic meters, for April at UAH 8,670-9,543.6 per thousand cubic meters, for May at UAH 9,142.8-10,041.6 per thousand cubic meters.