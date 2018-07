3 Of 74 Of Ukrainian Hostages Of Militants Released In December And January Not Paid Assistance From Cabinet

Three of 74 citizens of Ukraine who were released from the captivity of militants on December 27, 2017, and January 24, 2018, have not received assistance of UAH 100,000 from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Heorhii Tuka said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"One person had problems with documents. He does not have a passport or other documents," he said.

The person can still get the assistance.

He says two of the former hostages of militants have not applied with a statement on the assistance and the period for that has expired.

The Ukrainian authorities do not know where they are now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to pay UAH 100,000 of assistance to Ukrainian hostages of militants released on December 27, 2017, and January 24, 2018.