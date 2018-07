The Mykolaiv District Administrative Court has canceled the Mykolaiv Regional Council’s decision to grant the Russian language the status of a regional language.

The press service of the Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Mykolaiv District Administrative Court has granted a claim filed by the Mykolaiv region’s first deputy prosecutor by declaring illegal and invalidating the Mykolaiv regional council’s decision No. 4 ‘On Implementation of the Requirements of the Law of Ukraine on the Foundations of the State Language Policy" in the Mykolaiv region dated 07.09.2012," the statement said.

In accordance with the Mykolaiv regional council’s 2012 decision, the Russian language had the status of a regional language on the territory of Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court’s Chief Justice Stanyslav Shevchuk stated on April 16 that he considered the Mykolaiv regional council’s s decision to grant the Russian language the status of a regional language illegal.

The Constitutional Court canceled the law "On the Foundations of the State Language Policy" on February 28 because members of the parliament did not vote personally on the law.