Number Of Anticorruption Court Judges Will Be 39

The number of judges at the Higher Anticorruption Court will make 39.

Press service of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, the Council agreed the number of Higher Anticorruption Court judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 24, the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) started registration of judge candidates for the Higher Anticorruption Court.