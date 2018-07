Fifteen citizens of Ukraine / members of the Free Neptune vessel crew have returned home from Oman after staying on the vessels for 1.5 years due to wage arrears.

Consular service department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 12 Ukrainian citizens / crewmembers of the Mekong Spirit vessel that belongs to a company in the Swiss Confederation detained in the Hellenic Republic on May 25, 2017 returned to Odesa on July 27.