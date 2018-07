Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 125 Million In June

Preliminary data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine indicates that in June 2018, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments made USD 125 million.

The central bank has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deficit in trading in goods somewhat narrowed to USD 0.8 billion over May 2018 due to more considerable slowdown in growth of goods import over export.

At the same time, the services trade balance worsened.

In the first half of 2018, the deficit of the current account expanded to USD 613 million from USD 285 million registered in the first half of 2017.

Export of goods rose by 11.5% year over year to USD 3.4 billion.

Metalware supplies played the major part in the increase in exports.

The export of the said products sped up to up to 32.5% year over year.

In the first half of 2018, export of goods rose by 11.7% to USD 21.2 billion year over year.

Import of goods in June brought USD 4.3 billion.

The overall import of goods in the first half of 2018 rose by 14% to USD 25.5 billion year over year.

Net inflow of capital in June made USD 148 million.

The level of international reserves decreased to USD 18 billion (as at July 1, 2018).

It covered 3.1 months of upcoming import due to the payments in favor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the deficit of the current account made USD 3.8 billion.