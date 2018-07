Information Ministry Invites Tenders For Advertisement Worth USD 1 Million On International TV Channels

The Ministry of Information Policy has invited tenders for provision of advertising and marketing services, as well as placement of advertisement on the world's leading television channels at the total cost of UAH 26 million.

This was announced in the ProZorro electronic public procurement system, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The expected cost of the advertising and marketing services is UAH 26 million, including VAT (USD 971,544.73 at the National Bank of Ukraine’s exchange rate).

The tenders were invited on July 23, 2018.

The services are to be provided by December 31, 2018.

Applications will be accepted until August 22, 2018.

