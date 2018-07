Finance Ministry Vows To Finance Payment Of All Pensions In Full

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine vows to finance payment of all pensions in full.

Acting Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said this live on 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All pensions will be financed in full. Now this question is on daily control," the acting minister said.

The acting minister noted that the deficit of the Pension Fund in 2018 is planned at UAH 139 billion.

"The budget of the Pension Fund is planned with a deficit. UAH 139 billion of the deficit is foreseen in the state budget and we finance it on time," she said.

She added that the Finance Ministry makes all payments regarding pensions on time.

"Delays with payments are inadmissible. Everything is under control at present and they will not repeat… The coverage of the deficit of the Pension Fund of Ukraine is enough this year for the Fund to meet its liabilities," she stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman says the delays with payment of pensions will involve personal responsibilities of the leaders of the Pension Fund.