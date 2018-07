NACB Completes Investigation Of Embezzlement Of UAH 219 Million By Former Top Managers Of Sea Trident During S

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has completed investigation of embezzlement of UAH 219 million by former top managers of the Sea Trident Company during sale of four vessels owned by the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine.

The press service of the NACB announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 25, 2018, detectives of the NACB under supervision of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) notified the former president of the JSC Sea Trident and former director of a shipping company on completion of the pre-trial investigation on fact of sale at underestimated prices of merchant vessels owned by the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine. They and their lawyers are provided with access to the case documents for familiarization," reads the statement.

According to the investigation, former president of Sea Trident (the State owns 100% of the shares of the company) jointly with former director of the Zealand Holdings Company and officials of the Infrastructure Ministry sold the vessels - African Lark, Etna, Elbrus, and Everest - at underestimated prices in 2012. The Infrastructure Ministry transferred the vessels as a contribution in the statutory fund of the company.

The damage to the State is estimated at more than UAH 219 million.

Detectives of the NACB began the investigation in December 2015 on receiving documents from the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

In January 2018, former officials of Sea Trident and the shipping company were informed they were suspected of committing a crime described by Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO and the NACB have completed investigation within a criminal case against former officials of the State Agency for Investment and National Projects Management suspected of embezzlement of UAH 0.5 billion of public funds.