Poroshenko Dismisses Pavlenko As Deputy Head Of Presidential Administration To Appoint Him Director Of Strateg

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Rostyslav Pavlenko as deputy head of the Presidential Administration to appoint him the director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies in place of Volodymyr Horbulin.

This is said in presidential decrees of July 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Volodymyr Horbulin was appointed director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies in August 2014.

He has taken a post at the National Academy of Science of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Horbulin is an advisor to President Poroshenko.

Rostyslav Pavlenko has been deputy head of the Presidential Administration since December 2014.

He was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the seventh convocation from the party Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform of Vitali Klitschko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rostyslav Pavlenko declared UAH 440,624 of income for 2017 and his wife declared UAH 1.138 million of income.