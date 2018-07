QDCP Deputy Head Shemchuk Denies Any Pressure On Commission Regarding Decision On Kholodnytskyi

Viktor Shemchuk, deputy head of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP), denies any pressure on the QDCP regarding a decision of reprimand for Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Frankly speaking the composition of the QDCP is balanced self-reliant," he said.

He says there was no pressure on the QDCP from the side of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko.

"If he had been present at the meeting, some members of the Commission as prosecutors might have felt themselves uncomfortable," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, the QDCP decided to reprimand Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi.

According to a source, ten members of the QDCP voted for reprimanding Kholodnytskyi and one member voted for his dismissal from the post.

The case was instituted following complains from Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko and Artem Sytnyk, director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.