QDCP Deputy Head Shemchuk: PGO And NACB Director Sytnyk Played In Favor Of Kholodnytskyi At Meeting Of Commiss

Viktor Shemchuk, deputy head of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP), says the Prosecutor General's Office and Artem Sytnyk, the director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB), played in favor of Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi during the meeting of the QDCP.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I have a feeling that the complainants were playing in favor of Kholodnytskyi in this situation as they were not providing evidence during the consideration of the complaint. They did not give any motion and they just went through the motions. The decision is the result of their work. This is their concern how to appeal against the decision," he said.

According to him, if the Prosecutor General's Office and the NACB want to appeal against the decision at the High Council of Public Justice, they will have to apply to the QDCP for permission.

"I won't predict what the answer will be because I have not seen this motion. I do not know… It will be considered if it is submitted," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, the QDCP decided to reprimand Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi.

According to a source, ten members of the QDCP voted for reprimanding Kholodnytskyi and one member voted for his dismissal from the post.

The case was instituted following complains from Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko and Artem Sytnyk, director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.