QDCP Deputy Head Shemchuk: Lutsenko Has Yet To Sign Order To Reprimand Kholodnytskyi

Viktor Shemchuk, deputy head of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP), says Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has yet to sign an order to reprimand Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I do not know when it will happen," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a source, ten members of the QDCP voted for reprimanding Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi and one member voted for his dismissal from the post.