10 Members Of QDCP Voted For Reprimanding Kholodnytskyi, 1 Voted For His Dismissal

Ten members of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) voted for reprimanding Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi and one member voted for his dismissal from the post.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The source did not disclose who voted for dismissing Kholodnytskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the QDCP has decided to reprimand Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi.

The case was instituted following complains from Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko and Artem Sytnyk, director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.