The investigation into possible negligence by the driving school attended by Olena Zaitseva, who is suspected of involvement in a traffic accident in which six people were killed in downtown Kharkiv on 18 October 2017, has uncovered that she missed classes.

A spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Police Department announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the investigation is continuing with the aim of establishing whether this driving school committed violations, for which it could be stripped of its accreditation.

"Cases of students in Zaitseva’s group missing classes were uncovered during the course of the investigation. Indisputable evidence of Zaitseva herself missing classes was also uncovered," the spokesperson said.

The investigation is being conducted in accordance with Section 1 of Article 367 (negligence of duty) of the Penal Code.

A source close to law enforcement agencies told the Ukrainian News agency that the driving school under investigation is Transtur, which is located on Alchevskikh Street in downtown Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Directorate of the Kharkiv Regional Police Department began investigating the driving school for possible negligence in December 2017.