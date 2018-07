On July 28, the Ukrainian Weather Center expects partly cloudy weather in Kyiv, intermittent rain and thunderstorms, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +17…+19 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +27…+29 degrees.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the Weather Center.

For the west of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in Rivne, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, hail in places in the daytime. Air temperature at night will stand at +14…+20 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +23…+30 degrees.

For the Carpathians they forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places, air temperature at night will stand at +10…+15 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +14…+19 degrees.

For Morshyn they forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms, air temperature at night will stand at +16…+18 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +26…+28 degrees.

For Truskavets they forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms, air temperature at night will stand at +16…+18 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +26…+28 degrees.

For Svaliava they forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms, air temperature at night will stand at +16…+18 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +26…+28 degrees.

For the north of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +14…+20 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +24…+30 degrees.

For the central part of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in Dnipropetrovsk region, hail in places in the daytime. Air temperature at night will stand at +15…+21 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +25…+31 degrees.

For the east of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +15…+21 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +28…+33 degrees.

For the south of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in Odesa, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, hail in places in the daytime. Air temperature at night will stand at +17…+23 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +25…+32 degrees.

For Crimea they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain and thunderstorms, east wind of 5-10 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +18…+23 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +25…+30 degrees.

For Yalta they forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms. Air temperature at night will stand at +20…+22 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand at +27…+29 degrees.

As at 9:00, July 27, water temperature in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov was +24…+28 degrees, and +24 degrees in the Dnieper river near the banks of Kyiv.