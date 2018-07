Kyiv city mayor / chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko has appointed the director of the Zhytlobudinvest - UKB developer, a municipal company, Viacheslav Nepop a deputy head of the Kyiv city state administration.

A source in the city state administration said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The resolution has been signed. It will be published today (July 27)," the source said.

Nepop has been director of Zhytlobudinvest since its foundation in 2002.

He was a member of the Kyiv city council in 2002 - 2008 and in 2014-2018.

On June 26, 2018, Nepop submitted a declaration as a candidate for the post of deputy head of the Kyiv city state administration.

Hepop owns a land plot of 1,362 square meters in Kyiv region, an apartment in Kyiv and an apartment in Sevastopol.

He declared UAH 773,314 of income for 2017.

He has UAH 2.9 million and USD 146,000 in cash. His wife has UAH 2.7 million and USD 202,000 in cash.

