The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has completed investigation in a criminal case against Member of Parliament Oleksandr Onyschenko (independent) involving embezzlement of funds during implementation of agreements on joint operations with companies affiliated with him.

The press service of the NACB announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As the suspect is abroad, the NACB has informed his lawyers about the fact.

The suspects in the case and their lawyers are provided with access to the materials of the investigation.

According to the theory of the investigation, Onyschenko was the founder of a criminal organization whose participants embezzled more than UAH 1.6 billion from sale of natural gas in January 2013 - June 2016.

The damage caused to the UkrGasVydobuvannya open joint stock company (the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company owns 100% of the shares) is estimated at more than UAH 740 million.

The investigation has established 29 persons involved in the gas scheme.

Seven suspects, including Onyschenko, are wanted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a source said Oleksandr Onyschenko and other people involved in a case involving embezzlement of funds during implementation of agreements on joint operations with companies affiliated with him were ready to reach a deal with investigators at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Interpol refused to issue a Red Notice for Onyschenko in May 2017.

Onyschenko is suspected of committing in the period of January 2013-January 2016 crimes punishable under Section 4 of Article 28 (commission of crime by a group of individuals, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization), Section 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property, or seizure of property through abuse of office), Section 1 of Article 255 (creation of a criminal organization), Section 4 of Article 28, and Section 2 of Article 205 (fictitious entrepreneurship) of the Criminal Code.

According to investigators, the actions of companies closely linked to Onyschenko during implementation of agreements on joint operations with the Ukrhazvydobuvannia state gas company inflicted losses of about UAH 3 billion on the state.