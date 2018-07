Military Prosecutors To Complete Investigation Against MP Savchenko And Ruban Before August 6

The military prosecutor's office intends to complete the investigation within a criminal case against Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko and the head of an NGO Volodymyr Ruban before August 6, 2018.

Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios announced this live on the Priamyi television channel on July 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The investigation within the case of Ruban and Savchenko will be completed within ten days… and the case will be sent to a court then," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of the Officers Corps' head Volodymyr Ruban on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks and illegally storing weapons until August 23, 2018.

The court also extended the arrest of non-affiliated MP Nadiya Savchenko till September.